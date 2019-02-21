A series of weekend talks and events are planned to get Idaho Falls students excited about science careers as part of National Engineers Week.
The events planned by the Museum of Idaho, Idaho National Laboratory and the city of Idaho Falls are meant to encourage students who are interested in pursuing careers in STEM fields — science, technology, engineering and mathematics. All the events planned for this weekend will feature presentations from guest speaker Vera Mulyani. Mulyani is the founder and CEO of Mars City Design, a California company that is helping to design buildings that could be used by future Martian settlers.
One of the weekend's largest events is INL's annual "My Amazing Future" program. Hundreds of eighth-grade girls from school districts across eastern Idaho will spend hours at the site learning about chemistry, anatomy and cybersecurity during the day, while Mulyani will speak to them about speculative design and work.
"We partner with a lot of the same groups but there's a new group of girls who come in every time, so it's always brand new to them," INL spokeswoman Leslie Wright said.
The laboratory also granted money on behalf of Battelle Energy Alliance to support other events this weekend and will be sending workers to a reception Friday night for local high school students. That event, and much of Mulyani's visit to the city, were organized by Mayor Rebecca Casper and other Idaho Falls city leaders to connect invited high school students with local scientists and engineers.
"We wanted real-life engineers and scientists to be there and meet with interested students, so they can talk to get them excited about working in STEM fields," Idaho Falls city spokesman Bud Cranor said.
On Saturday morning, Mulyani will be at the Museum of Idaho to lecture to families and students as part of the Engineering Day event. Workers from Fluor Idaho will be there in the afternoon to provide a demonstration in the museum's Archimedes exhibit. Tickets are required for both Saturday events but admission is free for anyone who registers ahead of time through the Museum of Idaho website.