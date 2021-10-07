Idaho National Laboratory has been named one of the top places to work for women by one of the nation’s leading leadership organizations that integrates diversity and inclusion with talent management.
The lab announced in a Wednesday news release that the Diversity MBA ranked the lab 13th in the nation for Best Places to Work for Women and Diverse Managers. Diversity MBA is a national leadership organization that integrate diversity and inclusion with talent management, according to its website.
The magazine also ranked INL in the Top 10 Best in Class Categories for Accountability and Recruitment. It’s the only business headquartered in Idaho to make the list, the release said.
“These recognitions are a great testament to the progress we’ve made on inclusive diversity. There’s always more work to be done, but we’ll continue to move forward in a positive way,” said Todd Combs in the release. Combs is the associate laboratory director for Energy & Environment Science & Technology and executive sponsor of the Veterans and People with Disabilities Leadership Council.
This is the second year INL has won best in class for accountability, the release said. To be recognized in this category, the leadership team must demonstrate a commitment of achieving diversity and inclusion results by embedding inclusion at every level of the organization.
INL’s recruitment strategies were also recognized as best in class for alignment with the overall diversity and business strategy, a recruiting platform with enterprise-wide accountability among recruiters and hiring managers, and inclusively sourcing talent with demonstrated results in hiring women and diverse talent, the release said.
Diversity MBA also recognized INL in the top five companies for three other specialty categories in July. Those categories are Diversity Targeted Recruiting, Advancement of People of Color, and Leadership Accountability
Diversity MBA’s methodology consists of a multitiered process that involves primary and secondary research, the release said. Companies are selected based on scores for 212 questions in eight categories: strategy, representation, board diversity, recruitment, workplace inclusion and retention, succession planning, and accountability.
The recognitions were shared with the broader community at the Diversity MBA 15th Annual National Conference and via Diversity MBA 2021 50 Out Front Magazine.