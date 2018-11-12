Idaho National Laboratory named Marianne Walck as its new deputy laboratory director for Science and Technology.
The announcement was made in a Monday news release. Walck also will serve as the lab’s chief research officer. She’ll start in both roles Jan. 7. Kelly Beierschmitt, the previous deputy director for Science and Technology, left in July to work at the Los Alamos National Laboratory.
“After a comprehensive global search, I am excited to have Marianne join the Laboratory to provide strategic leadership, direction, and integration for research, science, and technology at INL,” Laboratory Director Gary Peters said in the release.
Walck has more than 25 years of technical leadership experience, according to her biography on the Sandia National Laboratories website. According to her LinkedIn profile, Walck spent nearly 14 years at the Sandia National Laboratories. She was vice president for the California lab’s energy and climate programs from 2015 until 2017. The news release said her areas of expertise included defending against weapons of mass destruction, combustion, transportation and hydrogen energy.
While at Sandia National Laboratories her assignments included director of the Geoscience, Climate, and Consequence Effects Center and director of the Nuclear Energy and Global Security Technologies Center. She also served on the Sandia Research Leadership Team and led the Geoscience Research Foundation, the website said.
Walck holds memberships in the American Geophysical Union, the Seismological Society of America, the Association for Women Geoscientists, and the American Nuclear Society, the website said.
Walck graduated from Hope College in 1978 with a bachelor of arts in geology and physics, then from California Institute of Technology with an M.S. in geophysics in 1981 and she also earned her Ph.D. in geophysics 1984, also from Caltech.