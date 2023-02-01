thumbnail_INL United Way_P-11581-64.jpg

Pictured from left to right: Idaho National Laboratory Director John Wagner; INL Community Relations & Philanthropic Program Manager Misty Benjamin; Shantay Bloxham, CEO of United Way of Southeastern Idaho; Chris Wiersema, president & CEO of United Way of Idaho Falls & Bonneville County; Nick Smith, INL Molten Chloride Reactor Experiment director and United Way of Idaho Falls & Bonneville County board member; and Kate Meehan, INL communication liaison for community outreach.

 courtesy of Idaho National Laboratory

Battelle Energy Alliance, operator of Idaho National Laboratory, along with its employees announced a pledge of contributions more than $685,000 to United Way and its partner agencies in 2023.

United Way is an international network of more than 1,800 nonprofit organizations and fundraising affiliates. Its focus is on uniting communities around complex problems through three focus areas: health, education and financial security.


