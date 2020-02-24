Oklo Inc., a California-based company, will soon be attempting to develop the first commercial reactor to generate power while reducing nuclear waste.
This microreactor, known as the Oklo Aurora, will run on recovered material from used nuclear fuel. That used fuel will be given to Oklo by the Idaho National Laboratory. Currently, INL has no use for its nuclear waste material, according to Jess Gehin, chief scientist of Nuclear Science & Technology Directorate at Idaho National Laboratory.
This new type of fuel is called HALEU, an acronym for “high assay, low-enriched uranium."
Currently, there are no commercial facilities in the U.S. capable of producing HALEU, an INL news release said.
"To address this gap, DOE has established a capability at INL to produce HALEU by processing and treating used fuel from the now-decommissioned Experimental Breeder Reactor-II (the used fuel contains high concentrations of uranium-235 and was being treated and processed for disposal)," the release said.
“This is important because this represents a new private-public partnership, where we’re using our resources to support them and their development of the reactor. … This will be one of the first reactors to be demonstrated in a long time," Gehin said.
The 1.5-megawatt experimental plant, one of the smallest in history if successful, will be built on the INL site. The average large reactor is about 1,000 megawatts. INL granted Oklo a permit to begin building in December. That permit is the first given in the United States to a non-light-water nuclear reactor.
Oklo also has an ambitious timeline. It plans to build it in record time, with an anticipated opening of the microreactor plant between 2022 to 2025. If successful, it would be one of the fastest built nuclear plants ever.
“By going small, they’re hoping to lead to a demonstration quickly," Gehin said.
Oklo hopes this technology will be especially useful to aiding remote locations in going nuclear. Remote locations, such as in the Arctic, face high power expenses due to the difficulty in shipping fuel to them. They also face high risks should that fuel be unable to ship. With the Oklo Aurora, it would be able to operate nearly autonomously for 10 or more years, according to Gehin.
“Not only could it power the whole power community — now we’re talking about small communities in the Arctic or other places — a reactor this size could power the whole town,” Gehin said. “That would mean reduced electricity costs, reduced heating costs, and less transportation."