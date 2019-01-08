Idaho National Laboratory's Experimental Breeder Reactor I (EBR-I), a decommissioned nuclear reactor 50 miles west of Idaho Falls, will open to the public for tours on Friday.
Winter is typically the offseason for INL's EBR-I Atomic Museum, but it is opening for limited hours.
EBR-I, completed in 1951, was the first nuclear reactor to produce a usable amount of energy, according to an INL news release. The reactor operated until 1963 and was decommissioned the following year.
President Lyndon Johnson and Glenn Seaborg, chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission, dedicated EBR-I as a National Historic Landmark in 1966.
The museum will be open from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. on Friday. Admission is free.
Guided and self-guided tours are available and no reservations are necessary. Guided tours begin every hour.
For information, send an email to tours@inl.gov or call 208-526-0050.