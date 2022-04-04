Idaho National Laboratory researchers are looking for field demonstration partners to help investigate how regional hydropower operators can provide local industrial-scale emergency power during blackouts.
The lab announced in a Monday news release it’s accepting applications from power utilities until May 2. Interested parties should complete the partnership call form, which can be found on INL’s Water Power website. Potential partners can also learn more by contacting Thomas Mosier, INL energy systems group lead, at thomas.mosier@inl.gov.
INL conducted its first field demonstration for the U.S. Department of Energy’s Water Power Technologies Office in April 2021 with Idaho Falls Power, a municipally owned utility. INL documented the findings in a technical report. The research team is now soliciting proposals from utilities around the United States, which gets roughly 7% of its electricity from hydropower generation.
During a regional blackout, it is advantageous for power plants to switch to an “islanded” mode to serve critical customers including hospitals, fire stations and police. But the process of restarting small hydropower plants to emergency services during a blackout can be difficult because the plants are slow to respond to changes in demand, the release said.
To help hydropower plants, INL developed a system that leverages ultracapacitors, which are large industrial storage devices that can quickly release electricity on demand. The ultracapacitors can deliver quick bursts of energy, and then just as quickly capture excess power compared to batteries which require hours to charge. This relieves pressure on hydropower plants, giving them more time to catch up to changes in demand, the release said.
“This demonstration is using hydropower plants in a new way to meet customer needs in an emergency situation,” Mosier said in the release.
In the 2021 field demonstration, INL and Idaho Falls Power tested the effectiveness of the ultracapacitors on the city’s five small hydroelectric plants on the Snake River, which serve between 25% and 30% of the city’s total electricity. The tests showed the ultracapacitors would work as expected when connected to the hydroelectric plants.
“It opens up the possibilities for a lot of communities that have small hydropower plants like ours,” Ben Jenkins, who managed the project for Idaho Falls Power, said in the release. “It helps Idaho Falls, but it could have a much broader impact across the national grid.”
Interested applicants for the INL partnership should be prepared to elaborate about their generation assets and events that have motivated them to investigate emergency power generation capabilities, the release said.