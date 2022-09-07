Idaho National Laboratory unveiled a new technology Wednesday that will improve the manufacturing process of advanced materials made of metals and ceramics on an industrial scale.

INL held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its electric field assistance sintering machine, also known as the direct current sintering system-800 (DCS-800) in the Energy Systems Laboratory in Idaho Falls.

INL EFAS

Idaho National Laboratory electric field assisted sintering Senior Scientist Jorgen Rufner speaks to the crowd gathered at lab's DCS-800 demonstration on Wednesday. The DCS-800 is located at the lab's Energy Systems Laboratory in Idaho Falls.
INL EFAS

Clifford Leonard, CEO of Carbon Silicon Carbide Technologies, discusses the brake rotor part his company had produced using the DCS-800.
Sean Coletti

Coletti

