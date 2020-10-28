The Idaho National Laboratory reported it spent more with small businesses this year than it had in any previous year. INL spent approximately $352.5 million with small businesses in 2020 compared to $330 million in 2019. According to the lab, 66% of its total spending went to goods and services.
INL attributes this milestone to new construction, the expansion of its cybersecurity research and “a heightened business need generated by the advanced nuclear projects slated for the INL desert site.” Another place the laboratory spent money this year was on services and items to protect its employees during the coronavirus pandemic, including sanitizer, cleaning supplies and masks.
Stacey Francis, INL small business program manager, said the more financial success the lab has in a given year, the more it is able to spend on small business.
“We had an outstanding year as far as business performance. … There’s a factor of business volume coming into the laboratory. That turns around and goes back out into the community,” Francis said.
Much of that money stayed local. A total of $229 million of that $352.5 million went specifically toward Idaho small businesses.
“Our team is really good about looking in our backyard for qualified businesses that support our mission, and we have a lot of them here because companies have actually grown up in the area to support the lab. It makes it easy for us to find qualified businesses right here in southeast Idaho,” Francis said.
In 2020, INL also exceeded all five of its small business spending goals intended to help the laboratory reach more diverse smalls businesses. These goals were to spend more on “small disadvantaged, HUBZone (Historically Under-utilized Business Zones), women-owned, service-disabled veteran-owned, and Idaho-based businesses."
“It’s important to support businesses across the socioeconomic spectrum to help them grow,” Francis said.