For the sixth year in a row, Idaho National Laboratory exceeded its goal to work with small businesses, spending nearly $235 million or 59.1 percent of its total business with small businesses.
INL contracts with small businesses for office supplies, fuels and information technology equipment, construction services and other services in research areas, an INL news release said.
“We very much value our partnership with so many innovative Idaho businesses,” INL’s chief financial officer Dennis Newby said in the release. “We are fortunate to work with high-caliber businesses across Idaho that support our needs.”
The Department of Energy’s national annual procurement standard for small businesses is 51 percent. INL surpassed that standard in the 2018 fiscal year, which ended Sept. 30, spending 59.1 percent of contracted goods and services purchases with small businesses.
The lab has met all of the DOE’s standards for the past six years. New procurement goals are negotiated with the DOE each year.
INL spent 37.4 percent of its contracts with Idaho businesses. Its goal for the fiscal year was 30 percent.
Between February 2005 and September 2018, INL spent $1.66 billion with Idaho small businesses. The majority of those contracts, $1.04 billion, were with eastern Idaho businesses.
Small businesses are defined by U.S. Small Business Administration regulations, which are based on either company revenue or employment numbers, according to INL’s small business program manager Stacey Francis.
Typically, to qualify, a small business will have about 500 or fewer employees or a three-year average revenue around $7 million to $36.5 million, Francis said.
“It is a win-win when we have local businesses able to supply us with what we need,” Francis said in the release. “We recognize the benefit of partnering with small business for ease of use, the level of expertise available and exceptional customer service.”