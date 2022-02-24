Idaho National Laboratory officials are seeking to further advance research and development to help improve the nation’s energy and security technology after signing an agreement with the University of Utah.
The lab announced in a Wednesday news release that it will collaborate research and development projects with the university. The five-year agreement called Strategic Understanding for Premier Education and Research, or SUPER, allows the organizations to explore deeper research collaborations and expand opportunities for students, faculty and researchers.
The agreement encourages university faculty members to share academic materials, visit research scholars and hold cooperative symposia, seminars, workshops and conferences, the release said.
“As a national laboratory supporting national priorities, we see significant value in regional partnerships to advance innovative science and technology,” INL Laboratory Director John Wagner said in the release. “Partnerships with regional institutions like the University of Utah expand our reach and elevate our impact.”
The laboratory and the University of Utah’s College of Engineering have conducted collaborative research in areas including nuclear energy, power grid security and high-performance computing for the last decade, the release said. INL opened an office on the university’s campus in 2018 to help develop wireless technology for first responders and law enforcement agencies. Additionally, the lab has began collaborating with the school’s nuclear engineering faculty on a medical isotope project that could improve certain cancer treatments, the release said.
“As the flagship research university for our state and region, we are pleased to expand our partnership with Idaho National Laboratory,” said University of Utah President Taylor Randall in the release. “The work of Idaho National Laboratory is critical to our country’s continued success, and our university stands ready to support that work. This type of collaboration with government and industry partners is made possible through continued investment in research facilities on our campus, and we are grateful for the continued support of state leaders who share this vision.”
The official memorandum of understanding is between Battelle Energy Alliance, which manages INL for the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Nuclear Energy, and the University of Utah. It is nonbinding and either organization may revoke it at any time, the release said. There is no transfer of funding, proprietary information or confidential data without further agreements.