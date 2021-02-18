Idaho Fish and Game is seeking input on the upcoming spring and summer Chinook season proposals to be decided this March.
Comments on plans for four fisheries will be accepted through Feb. 21.
“After reviewing your feedback and agency goals along with your comments, proposals will be presented to the (Fish and Game) Commission at the March 18, commission meeting,” Fish and Game said.
The fisheries with proposals include the South Fork of the Salmon River, Clearwater River, Rapid River (Lower Salmon/Little Salmon) and Hells Canyon.
Proposals include bag limits, possession limits, length of the seasons, possible limits on hours per day and areas to be fished. Anglers can comment or vote on various options, strategies and preferences for different fisheries.
There is no season proposal for the Upper Salmon River, but Fish and Game plans an angler survey on that fishery to get future input.
To view prepared videos on each of the fisheries and comment on proposals, go to idfg.idaho.gov/rules/chinook/21-spring-proposals.
A virtual open house was held on the salmon seasons Feb. 11. A replay of the open house can be viewed at idfg.idaho.gov/event/spring-chinook-2021.