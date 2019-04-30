For the final time, Don Edington pulled into the parking lot just after 6 a.m. on Tuesday.
The line of four Targhee Regional Public Transportation Authority buses was waiting near the back doors of the agency's main building. Other drivers were already there, talking nervously in the lot and picking up their tablets with the day's rides listed. Most of them would be on fixed, color-coded routes through the city for the rest of their shift.
Edington would be handling some of the non-emergency medical transportation rides. These were rides that had been scheduled by Medicaid recipients, city residents with disabilities and anyone else who needed a ride from point A to point B. He preferred driving these trips to the fixed routes in the city.
"You can see all walks of life. There's a big diversity of people that have to ride this bus," Edington said.
Driving for TRPTA was the second job he'd ever had. When Edington retired from working at Watkins Distributing at age 50, he had been at the company for 25 years. He had sent out hundreds of job applications over the next few years, and TRPTA was the only one that responded.
Edington may have seemed over-qualified to be just another driver. He had worked his way up from sweeping floors and delivering Budweiser to being a supervisor for the distributor. But he knew the streets of Idaho Falls well, having grown up in Ammon when it was mostly dirt roads, and still had an active CDL license from working at the warehouse.
TRPTA has been the publicly-owned public transit provider in Idaho Falls since 1994. The service provided trips for more than a thousand passengers per month, including routes that went through Salmon, Challis and Rexburg as well as the service in Idaho Falls.
The drivers had stayed on the job through some previous financial concerns with the nonprofit, most notably seeing their hours and routes cut during the partial government shutdown earlier this year. But the leadership had given them no indication that the issues remained dire until they were in the middle of an audit from the Federal Transit Administration.
Last week, TRPTA's board of directors announced plans to dissolve the company but said they would move ahead in an organized fashion. The buses would still be running for a month, maybe longer for the non-emergency routes
On Monday, the drivers heard about the new deadline. Tuesday would be the last day for TRPTA. By the end of Wednesday, almost all of the employees would be laid off and all their riders would need to find another way to get around town.
"I will tell everyone as I pick them up. Hopefully, they already know," Edington said.
After his first ride of the morning canceled, Edington's final first passenger of the day was Liza Juarez. She uses a wheelchair and has been taking TRPTA to her dialysis treatment across town every Tuesday for the last year.
In the past she had used CT Transportation, the only other non-emergency ride service in town that had vehicles certified to take her wheelchair, to get to her weekly treatment. After its Thursday slot filled up, she switched over to TRPTA for her rides. As far as she knows, the Tuesday routes are still too busy with CT for her to get a ride from its drivers next week.
"I don't know what will come to get me to dialysis. That is something I need to have every week," Juarez said.
Britton Gerard was a more regular passenger on the bus. The 29-year-old takes the route to his part-time job two days a week and to the Developmental Workshop three days a week. He and his caregiver knew the agency would be closing soon but were still surprised by Monday's announcement.
"I have a few other transportation options, but I'm not exactly sure what's going to happen," Gerard said.
The Medicaid patients may be the most physically dependent on TRPTA at the moment, but Edington thinks they might also have it the easiest going forward. There are other companies that work with state brokers to organize free, non-medical emergency transportation for patients. There are no plans in place to address the fixed routes that were run.
"There's a lot of people on the route buses that will pretty much be stranded by tomorrow morning," he said.
Becky Summers takes the TRPTA buses three times every day. In the morning, she works part-time as a companion for special education students at Sunnyside Elementary School. In the afternoon, she does similar work for Journeys Developmental Disability Agency.
"At least 99.9 percent of the drivers and passengers are very caring, kind people," Summers said.
Summers had been on Medicaid in the past for her bus rides. For the last few months, though, the only assistance she received was through Eastern Idaho Community Action Partnership, which gave her free TRPTA rides. She said that the cost of other companies she had looked at made her nervous about what would happen next.
"I have friends that agreed to help me until the weekend, and I'm not sure after that," she said as she prepared to depart the bus outside the elementary school.
Over the first two hours of driving on Tuesday morning, Edington had made six trips with regular non-emergency passengers. Two were in wheelchairs. Three had some connection to the Development Workshop, a nonprofit that helps supply jobs for people with disabilities. All six told their driver that they were sorry to hear about him losing his job.
On Monday night, two representatives from the Idaho Department of Labor talked to Edington and the other TRPTA employees about how to file for unemployment insurance. Edington was optimistic that he wouldn't need to seek unemployment benefits. CT Transportation had already scheduled an interview with him. It also had asked about purchasing some of the TRPTA buses, which the company is selling off as part of its dissolution.
"There are new people coming through all the time. You retire, you have some medical issue with your vision or a stroke come up, next thing you know you're relying on the bus every day," Edington said.