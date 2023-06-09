Elevate Academy, a new grade 6-12 public charter school specializing in career technical education, broke ground Thursday on its 56,000-square-foot facility behind Lincoln High School.
“Our school is a technical careers kind of school,” Principal Logan Waetje said. “Our school is all about connecting to the community. Our mission is to graduate students being ‘Next Step Ready.’ Most of our students go straight into careers right out of high school.”
The Idaho Falls campus will be the fourth school in Elevate's network in Idaho, joining Caldwell, Post Falls and Nampa.
The school provides eight career tracks including construction, marketing, welding, fabrication, machining, culinary arts, medical arts and other in-demand career areas, an Elevate Academy news release said.
Its $16 million campus will consist of a two-story academy building with 12 classrooms, a commons/cafeteria, administrative suite, kitchen, culinary arts space, school resource officer, offices and a conference room.
An adjacent one-story technical building will feature space for business/technology, medical arts, construction, metals, a machine shop, grinding room, tool shop and welding booths.
“It’s an alternative school,” Waetje said. “In our school, 100% of our students will qualify as at-risk with the state of Idaho. …We’re really a hands-on skilled trade school. Most of our students that come to us struggle in a traditional environment.”
State Sen. Dave Lent, R-Idaho Falls, and Rep. Josh Wheeler, R-Ammon, spoke at the ceremony. The two legislators have championed the importance of career technical education in Idaho.
“I appreciate how Elevate Academy gives their students a multitude of opportunities in technical training and topics, while still addressing the basics all kids need,” Wheeler said. “Their creative approach and willingness to provide individualized pathways to students promises fantastic long-term results.”
Elevate Academy has a proven learning model and demonstrates how Idaho is creating new education options to better serve students, Lent said.
“Being the fourth Elevate school in Idaho, they bring a proven track record of success for students in our area,” Lent said. “The Elevate model not only provides students with a high school diploma, but it also provides marketable job skills and often a career with a local business partner. This is a great example of how public education is evolving and providing students and parents with yet another option for school choice.”
The school’s teaching method integrates instruction with practical application.
“Our model is very project-based, hands-on,” Waetje said. “All the standards that they learn are integrated into the trades, so math happens in the shop. Math happens in the kitchen. Math happens in the medical room — and English, science and social studies, too. Our goal is to have students never have to ask why they have to learn something because it’s all tied to the trades they are learning.”
The academy will open in August 2024. It initially will open with 330 students and will expand to 410 in its second year. At capacity, the academy will serve 500 students in 2026.
The 7.11-acre campus is located at 1873 N.Walton Ave.,in the northwest corner off of Ammon Road and Lincoln Road.
At first, instruction will be offered for sixth through 10th grade, the release said. Eleventh and 12th grade will be added in 2025 and 2026.
The combination of career training and instruction has proven popular in the state. The Caldwell location has a waiting list of 700 students, and its Nampa and Post Falls campuses are filled to capacity, Waetje said.
As a result, Elevate Academy has the support of local entities and officials. The school’s charter is authorized by Bonneville Joint School District 93.
“Since they’re like the fourth biggest district in the state, we’re seeing all these other big districts starting to watch us and say, maybe we should do this,” Waetje said. “This is a better way to serve our alternative population.”
The initial round of enrollment will come from students in District 93.
“If we don’t fill the seats with District 93 students, we will draw outside of that, so it will be anybody,” he said.
Waetje has years of experience as an Idaho Falls School District 91 administrator. He has worked as the dean of students at Compass Academy, District 91’s director of digital learning and principal at D91 Online Academy.
His work in education inspired him to reach out to students who were struggling in school.
“I saw so many kids that were capable and smart, and didn’t quite fit in right in our current system — and I was really at an innovative school, and they still didn’t fit in,” he said. “I think Elevate is a lot like Compass in that project-style, different thinking, but we add in that whole extra level of career technical education too.”
The academy instills life skills to propel students’ career success after graduation.
“The school culture is great,” Waetje said. “Our kids learn to work hard. …While they’re in the classroom and doing all of these things, we’re teaching them to show up on time. We’re taking pride in our work. We’re shaking hands. We’re talking to adults. We’re learning financial management and understanding how to use credit. All of the life skills we’re building in while we give them that trade that they can fall back on and go out and make a career for themselves. That’s what Elevate Academy is all about.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.