Elevate Academy, a new grade 6-12 public charter school specializing in career technical education, broke ground Thursday on its 56,000-square-foot facility behind Lincoln High School.

“Our school is a technical careers kind of school,” Principal Logan Waetje said. “Our school is all about connecting to the community. Our mission is to graduate students being ‘Next Step Ready.’ Most of our students go straight into careers right out of high school.”


