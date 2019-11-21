The Idaho Falls Interfaith Community will be holding its Thanksgiving service at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Bennion Student Union Building on the Idaho State University - Idaho Falls campus.
Eight religious denominations will participate: First Presbyterian Church, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Unitarian Universalist Church, First Christian Church, New Day Lutheran Church, Center for Spiritual Living Idaho Falls, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church and the Idaho Falls Muslim Community.
The event is intended to help people learn about other faiths, said event organizer Pastor Regina Herman of New Day Lutheran.
“There are so many people who have been hurt by church in the past, and they receive some little piece of healing seeing so many people can come together,” Herman said.
At the event, shelf-stable food and monetary donations will be collected for the Community Food Basket of Idaho Falls.
The service will be music-based, led by an interfaith choir. Incorporating the event’s theme of “All are welcome at the table,” there will be a large table at the service, to which leaders from each denomination will be invited to come forward with an object they believe represents their faith. After explaining to attendees why they chose the items, the leaders will take a seat together at the table. One chair, however, will be left empty.
“The empty seat is for those who are not there yet, who are not a part of the table but should be there,” Herman said. “We acknowledge that we don’t make up all of the faith traditions that are even out there and there’s always room for more at the table.”
There will also be readings of thanksgiving that church leaders all agreed upon, followed by a Sufi blessing.
“One of the neat things that raises up our prayers is that we always end them by saying ‘amen’ in the various traditions,” Herman said.
The Idaho Falls Interfaith Community started two years ago by several of the community leaders across different nonprofits, denominations, and faith groups.
“We were really struggling in regard to what’s going on in the world with war and hatred and things like that,” Herman said. “We wanted to be a voice of hope and peace and love in our community for those who were feeling similar.”
The Bennion Student Union Building is located at 1784 Science Center Drive, Idaho Falls.