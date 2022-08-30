Local communities in eastern Idaho and around the world are coming together to remember those who have died or suffered permanent injury due to drug overdose. Observed on Aug. 31 every year, International Overdose Awareness Day seeks to create a better understanding of overdose, reduce the stigma of drug-related deaths and create change that reduces the harms associated with drug use.
The following events will be taking place in eastern Idaho in honor of International Overdose Awareness Day:
— Candlelight vigil organized by Soldiers of Hope (Allen Abood and Kathy Chin), 7 p.m. to dark Wednesday at Civitan Park, 900 W. Elva/Riverside Drive in Idaho Falls. The vigil is to remember those lost to overdose in eastern Idaho and acknowledge the grief of loved ones left behind.
— Drug overdose prevention and response training (Naloxone training) organized by Eastern Idaho Public Health, noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Eastern Idaho Public Health Conference Room, 1250 Hollipark Drive in Idaho Falls. A light lunch will be provided thanks to a generous donation from Domino’s Pizza. Contact Mallory Johnson to RSVP and for any questions. Johnson can be contacted at mjohnson@eiph.idaho.gov or 208-533-3221
— Virtual opioid overdose response training organized by Southeastern Idaho Public Health. The virtual training will be offered Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m. and again from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. To register for a virtual training, go to https://bit.ly/3pRRaGP.
For those who are interested in hosting a drug overdose prevention and response training (Naloxone training) or have questions, please contact Johnson at mjohnson@eiph.idaho.gov or 208-533-3221.
For additional information regarding Eastern Idaho Public Health’s drug overdose prevention program, go to https://bit.ly/3KvJbsP.
For additional information on how to safely store prescriptions, as well as dispose of unused/expired prescriptions, go to https://bit.ly/3R1Lc27.