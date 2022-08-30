filler

Local communities in eastern Idaho and around the world are coming together to remember those who have died or suffered permanent injury due to drug overdose. Observed on Aug. 31 every year, International Overdose Awareness Day seeks to create a better understanding of overdose, reduce the stigma of drug-related deaths and create change that reduces the harms associated with drug use.

The following events will be taking place in eastern Idaho in honor of International Overdose Awareness Day:

