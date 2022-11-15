Ammon-City-Seal-Adopted-110515

Ammon city officials announced the closure of the Chasewood Drive and Midway Drive intersection in a Facebook post to the public Monday.

The intersection will be closed to through traffic beginning Thursday at 8 a.m. for water line construction and is anticipated to be completed "by the end of the week," the post said.


