The investigation into the shooting of a man by an Idaho State Trooper is ongoing.
Bonneville County Prosecutor Daniel Clark said he has not received the investigation to consider whether to bring charges.
The investigation began after the unnamed trooper shot and killed Jesse Quinton, 35, on Nov. 2. A news release from Idaho State Police stated the trooper was attempting to stop Quinton, who reportedly attempted to flee on foot.
The pursuit led to a physical confrontation and the trooper firing his gun at Quinton. Responding officers attempted to revive Quinton, who was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center and pronounced dead.
The shooting was the second officer-involved shooting in Idaho Falls this year. The first shooting on Jan. 23 was investigated but did not lead to charges after the man who was shot, Shane McVey, was found to have posed a threat to Idaho Falls Police Department Officer Earl Laughter III. That investigation was completed and submitted to the Twin Falls County prosecutor after 25 days.
The investigation into the Quinton shooting is being led by the Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force with the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office taking the lead. It has been more than 45 days since the incident.