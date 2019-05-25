After being closed for six months for reorganization, the Iona Historical Museum will hold its grand reopening today.
Arlene Riding took over as chairwoman of the museum board in October and began pushing for improvements to be done by this summer. The museum did not have display labels or a catalog of all of the artifacts and was closed for the winter while the Iona Historical Society did work to improve the museum
“It’s wonderful that a little town like Iona has so much history and so many of the pioneers have relatives who are still living here,” Riding said.
The building is as historical as many of the items on display inside. When it was first built in 1895, the building was the tithing house and church office for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the region. The Iona Historical Society purchased the building in 2010, and opened the museum on weekends starting in 2015.
One of the displays of which Riding is proudest is a series of sculptures commemorating the ”Wagon Box Prophecy” made by Wilford Woodruff in 1884. Woodruff, who later became President of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, stood on top of a wagon while speaking to other settlers from the church and predicted that the Snake River Valley would become a thriving community.
The sculpture by David John Stosich had previously been displayed by the Museum of Rexburg and the Sons of the Utah Pioneers, but today will mark its return to Iona. The museum will also display a tribute to local soldiers who served as far back as World War I, historical clothing and other items from the earliest days of the community.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony will happen at noon today and include comments from Mayor Dan Gubler and the burying of a time capsule with relics from Iona’s recent history. Iona Historical Museum will be open between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturdays or by appointment.