An Iona man died in an apparent motorcycle crash Tuesday on North River Road.
A news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office states an Idaho State Police Trooper and Idaho Falls Fire Department responders arrived after receiving a report of the crash. Someone was already attempting life-saving measures on Jeffrey Carlson, 64.
Emergency Medical Services attempted to revive Carlson but determined he had died from his injuries. Bonneville County deputies determined Carlson had been driving north on North River Road when he went off the road and crashed into the embankment of a driveway.
Carlson was not wearing a helmet when he crashed. The news release states alcohol is believed to have been a contributing factor.
The incident remains under investigation.