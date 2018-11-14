The Iona Police Department arrested a woman Sunday after she reportedly stabbed her grandfather with a pocket knife.
According to a police report, the victim said Journie Shane Smith, 18, began threatening to stab him during an argument. He attempted to take the knife away from her, leading to the scuffle while a witness called police. Police intervened by pulling Smith off of the victim.
The victim had a puncture wound on his ring finger of his right hand that he said came from Smith stabbing him during the fight.
Smith admitted to stabbing the victim, telling police she was angry at her grandfather for calling her a liar.
Smith was charged with aggravated battery, punishable with up to 15 years in prison. Her bond was set at $10,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Nov. 27 in Bonneville County Courthouse.