The Bonneville County Library District will hold a community-wide discussion at 6 p.m. Thursday at McCowin Park.
Michelle Tolman, the library district's director, said theevent, coined "Iron Families, Iron Communities" is in response to recent hot-topic political movements, such as House Bill 314.
House Bill 314 was introduced during the 2023 legislative session. Its stated purpose was to keep “harmful" library materials out of the possession of minors. A parent or guardian of a minor child who would have accessedsuch material in violation of the policy would have been entitled to bring a civil action against the school or library for damages and injunctive relief, according to the bill’s statement of purpose, the Post Register previously reported.
Gov. Brad Little ultimately vetoed the bill. The veto led to statewide and local uproar. Many organizations, such as Idaho Parents for Educational Choice, are protesting books within local libraries.
Tolman said heated discussions with people talking over each other won't lead to change. She said some people feel left out because they're not sure how to make their voice heard.
Tolman said "Iron Families, Iron Communities," is one-of-a-kind event. The McCowin Park gathering will bring in several state and local leaders to speak to the community about how they can amplify their voice.
The Thursday evening event hopes to empower local citizens to influence community decisions.
The Library District hopes the event will inform citizens on how they could influence local decisions and make their community better.
Among the guest speakers are Amy Henry, author of the Parental Bill of Rights (House Bill 163); Scott Woolstenhulme, Bonneville JointDistrict 93 superintendent; Sgt.Bryan Lovell, Bonneville County Sheriff's Office spokesman;and Tolman herself.
Tolman also said community members from Iona and Ammon will share a few words. The speakers were asked to inform the audience on how they can best engage with different avenues within the community, such as the Sheriff's Office and District 93.
The family-friendly event will have cotton candy, snow cones, a bouncy house and different booths those in attendance can visit. Outwest Bible Church will have a booth, giving out water and copies of the Constitution. District 93 will host a booth. The Friends of Iona Library as well as Friends Assisting Bonneville Libraries will have a booth, helping participants sign up for library cards or check out books.
Tolman said she began work on this event when she saw the division invoked by HB 314.
"People began to villianize each other," Tolman said. "When people disagree, they tend to mentally put people in 'good or bad' camps."
While political polarization inspired the event, Tolman wants it to be anything but political. Tolman asked each speaker to keep political agendas out of their message and to remain completely neutral. The purpose of the event is to guide people down resourceful roads, not to tell them which road they have to take.
Tolman hopes the event unites the community, and helps residents recognize their local influence.
Tolman said the Library District is trying to find "how we can strengthen and form families that are iron strong."
"It is not good to be aggressive and it is not good to be passive," Tolman said. "It is good to be empowered."
Tolman said she saw division among local libraries after this year's legislative session. She said many people reverted to a place of fear and anger. With "Iron Families, Iron Communities," Tolman hopes to bring people out of that state, to give them valuable resources to share their opinions.
Lovell said this event will help those in attendance as well as the sheriff's office. The two-way conversation helps community members know how best they can have their voice heard, Lovell said.
"It's important to empower people to better their community," Lovell said.
The Bonneville County Library District moved out of an administration only model in May 2022. Four and a half months later, the Library District had opened four branches.
Because of the district's short tenure, Tolman said this event will be its biggest, and definitely its most important.
"If you don't know where to look, you might miss it," Tolman said of community influence.
She hopes this event will shine a light on how members can get involved with community decisions, despite political affiliation. She hopes to help Bonneville County become iron strong.
