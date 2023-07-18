Michelle Tolman (copy)

Michelle Tolman, director of the Bonneville County Library District, has organized a community-wide discussion set for 6 p.m. Thursday at McCowin Park in Ammon.

The Bonneville County Library District will hold a community-wide discussion at 6 p.m. Thursday at McCowin Park.

Michelle Tolman, the library district's director, said the event, coined "Iron Families, Iron Communities" is in response to recent hot-topic political movements, such as House Bill 314.


The Thursday evening event hopes to empower local citizens to influence community decisions.

