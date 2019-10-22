Partway through her cycling leg of the Ironman World Championship race on the Big Island of Hawaii on Oct. 12, Barbara Nelson of Idaho Falls stopped to help a Chinese competitor she saw crash on the side of the road.
Nelson, 54, a physician at Rosemark Women Care Specialists, had her doctor instincts kick in, and she had to help.
“He was completely unconscious and face down on the side of the road,” Nelson said. “I saw him weaving with the crosswinds. ... He just got blown completely off the road.”
She poured water on his wounds and stabilized him until race medical support personnel arrived. The man eventually was revived and back on his bike.
"I was surprised that medical eventually cleared him and let him continue the race,” she said. Then Nelson got back on her bike and continued her race 20 minutes later.
The 41st version of the Ironman championship race involved about 2,500 athletes from 74 countries and regions around the world. The athletes gathered in the town of Kailua-Kona for “the Super Bowl of triathlons.”
"This is a super international race,” Nelson said. “They have a parade of nations the night before. The U.S. was the biggest representative. There were 650 athletes from the U.S. and all the rest were foreign. They had race briefings in Italian, German, Spanish, Chinese, Japanese."
Despite the pomp and ceremony, Nelson said it was not her best race. A few things were working against her.
“It was bad. It was the slowest Ironman of my life, I’ve done 30,” she said. “I went into it kind of sick. I had a fever and was a little dehydrated. Four days before the race I got hit by a car and destroyed my bike. So, I was riding a loaner bike. It didn’t fit very good. (The swim) was one of the choppier swims I have ever done.”
The race begins with the Kailua Bay erupting with hundreds of flailing arms and kicking legs as the racers swim 2.4 miles in open water on a big loop across the bay and back. Racers started in a series of groups to avoid overcrowding in the water and on the bike course which follows. Swimmers often battle choppy waters and cross-currents during the race.
“The swim is pretty stunning,” Nelson said. “You can see dolphins and turtles on the swim.”
Nelson said most of the Ironman races don’t do mass starts anymore because some people have died getting pummeled from the crowd of kicking, flailing swimmers.
The second phase of the race is a 112-mile bike race across the Hawaiian lava desert to Hāwī and back. Triathletes use aerodynamic bikes and ride in a tucked position to cheat the wind drag and get the most out of their efforts.
“Riding a loaner bike for 112 miles for the first time is never good,” she said.
The final portion of the race is a full marathon — 26 miles, 385 yards — along the coast of the Big Island.
“When I got to the run, I calculated in my mind how slow can I go?” Nelson said. “By that stage, I was just nauseated and hot. Going into it sick, I was behind on my hydration and nutrition from the start.”
Many racers from more temperate climes also battle Hawaii’s heat and humidity. Many drop out during the race due to sickness.
Nelson said two weeks before the race she heated up her workout room with space heaters to 90 degrees to help her acclimate to Hawaiian conditions. She also spent time after each workout in a sauna at 140 degrees.
“Your heart rate is almost always higher in the heat,” she said. “Your pace is almost always several percent slower because a lot of your cardiac output is going to bring your blood to the surface to cool your body.”
Nelson has a coach and also coaches other triathletes. She taught exercise physiology at Brigham Young University-Idaho for six years but quit when it got in the way of the summertime triathlon season.
Part of her motivation comes from a desire to stay healthy.
“I had diabetes when I was pregnant with my twins, which increases lifetime risk for Type 2 diabetes,” she said. “I also coach triathlon, so I like to walk the walk and be an example to my athletes, patients and family.”
Nelson trains early in the morning before her family wakes. She has a smart trainer for her bike, a treadmill for running and an Endless Pool for swimming in place.
“Most of the time it doesn’t interfere with things we do as a family,” she said. Her twin daughters are now in college and her husband loves to play golf. He joins her on triathlon trips when the cities have good golf courses.
In December, she’s signed up to do a half-Ironman in Palm Springs, Calif. “So my husband will join me on that one,” she said. Next year she plans to race three Ironmans, one “is on my bucketlist. It’s in Roth, Germany. It’s super iconic. A lot of people say after Kona, it’s their favorite. It sells out in 5 minutes after opening.”
When will her love of triathlons end?
“I’ll do it till I’m dead and in the ground,” she said. “I’ll be doing this forever, I’m not slowing down.”