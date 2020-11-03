Residents in both Swan Valley and Irwin voted on local tax decisions Tuesday. According to the proposed ordinances, the money made from these taxes would be used to support local government necessities, including such as law enforcement and infrastructure maintenance.
The city of Irwin proposed a 3% local occupancy tax on short-term rentals. As of 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the Irwin Non-Property Sales Tax Ordinance passed 74.55% to 25.45%. A total of 41 people voted in favor of adopting the tax and 14 people voted against it.
Swan Valley residents voted whether they wanted to enact a 2% local occupancy tax and a 1% tax on liquor by the drink and other sales. As of 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 56.34% of voters had voted against the Swan Valley Non-Property Sales Tax Ordinance. A total of 43.66% were in favor of the tax at the time. The voter breakdown was close with just a nine-vote difference. A total of 40 people voting in favor and 31 people voting against the tax.