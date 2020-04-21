Waking up in the morning is hard enough, but waking up after sleeping all winter is a bear.
Working on a tip, Idaho Department of Fish and Game bear biologist Jeremy Nicholson posted a trail camera facing a black bear’s winter den in the Island Park area. When the bear woke up, the camera captured its groggy, sleepy emergence from the tree den with video and still photos.
“A lot of people think they come out real hungry, they do when they wake up, but they’re still kind of in a trance for a bit before they get going,” Nicholson said. He said “a bit” could mean a few days or more.
He said the yearling bear was on its own, which was unusual for its age. Black bears usually stay with mom through winter before getting kicked out of the relationship before mating season comes in June and July.
“We're not sure exactly why it’s by itself,” he said. “We had several young bears running around Ashton last year. This is one of them, I think.”
After fully waking up, the bear will look for its next meal.
“It’s pretty slim pickings this time of year,” Nicholson said.
He said the bears will head for lower elevations to find grass that’s greening up or winter-killed animals.
“There's not a lot of food available on the ground this time of year,” he said. “They don’t start gaining weight until close to July when the natural foods kick in. Then they go through that phase of packing on the pounds.”
Nicholson said their search for food can lead to conflicts with homeowners, particularly those who leave out their bird feeders.
“They have (bird feeders) out during the wintertime when the birds don’t have a lot of food on the ground but some people leave them all year,” he said. “We're trying to get people to take them down. ... When the springtime comes, the birds don’t need the artificial food source, they have plenty of natural food on the ground.”
James Brower, Fish and Game regional communications manager, said seeing bears emerge in the Island Park area is a good reminder.
“Our big push is being 'bear aware' which includes carrying bear spray,” Brower said.