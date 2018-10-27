The Bureau of Land Management’s Idaho Falls District fire managers anticipate favorable weather conditions for planned pile burning.
Weather and fuel conditions permitting, prescribed burns are scheduled to start Monday, a BLM news release said, and will continue through the fall. About 200 acres of piles are planned for controlled ignitions in the Shotgun Valley around Island Park.
“There are several reasons we are focusing on the Shotgun Valley,” said Channing Swan, forester for the BLM Upper Snake Field Office, in the release. “We want to protect the community from large, uncharacteristically high intensity wildfires and we need to improve wildlife habitat and forest health and promote aspen regeneration.”
All prescribed burns are closely evaluated and are approved only when conditions are favorable, the release said.
Prescribed burns may impact individuals who are sensitive to smoke. Recreationists should use extreme caution near prescribed fire areas and comply with any closures that may be put in place temporarily to protect public health and safety in areas immediately within or adjacent to burning operations, the release said. Signage will be posted in advance of ignitions and remain in place until operations are completed.