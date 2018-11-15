On November 14, 2018 Idaho State Police detectives were notified by the Jefferson County, Montana Sheriff's Office of an officer-involved shooting that occurred the previous day in Jefferson County, Mont.
ISP detectives received information that Kolby David Schmidt and two other unidentified males were involved in the shooting and that they may be in the Blackfoot, Idaho area driving a blue Chrysler 300. Further investigation led detectives to believe they had switched cars and were driving a gray Nissan Rogue with California license plates. The Nissan was located at the Fort Hall Casino in Bingham County, Idaho.
On Nov. 14, ISP Detectives located, detained, and subsequently arrested Kolby David Schmidt, Michael James Holloway, and Shannon Jesse Marengo at the Fort Hall Casino.
• Kolby David Schmidt (of Montana) was charged with 2nd level Trafficking Heroin, Unlawful Possession of a firearm, and a felony warrant.
• Michael James Holloway (of Montana) was charged with Grand Theft/stolen firearm, possession of methamphetamine.
• Shannon Jesse Marengo (of Montana) was charged with Trafficking Heroin, and a Felony warrant.
Four firearms, $13,039 cash, heroin, meth, cocaine and paraphernalia were seized.
The three men were arrested and booked into the Bingham County Jail.
Additional charges are pending in Montana.
The Montana deputy was not injured in the shooting. More information on that incident can be found in the Helena Independent Record.