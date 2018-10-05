On Friday, October 5, 2018, at 1:47 p.m., the Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle, injury crash, westbound US26 at milepost 336 near Iona Road, in Idaho Falls.
Patricia Arteaga, 18, of Rigby, was driving westbound on US26 at milepost 336 in a 2004 Nissan Altima. Jesse Jacobs, 31, of Idaho Falls, was driving eastbound on Iona road in a 2006 Chevy Silverado. Jacobs failed to yield the right of way to Arteaga, entered the intersection and struck Arteaga's vehicle on the front passenger side. Both drivers were wearing seat belts. Arteaga's passenger, Brandie Geddes, 18, of Rigby was not wearing a seat belt. Geddes was transported by ground ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.
The lanes were blocked for 1 hour.