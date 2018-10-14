On October 13th, 2018 at approximately 7:00 P.M. the Idaho State Police investigated a roll-over injury crash that occurred eastbound on US26 at mile marker 384.1, east of Swan Valley.
Angela Krueger, 41, of Alpine, Wyoming was driving eastbound on US26 in a 2000 Toyota Camry. Joel Handy, 62, of Rexburg, Idaho was also driving eastbound in a 2018 Volvo Semi when the 2000 Toyota Camry side swiped his vehicle, drove off the road and rolled. Krueger was ejected. Handy was wearing a seatbelt, however Krueger was not. Alcohol was involved.
Krueger was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls by ground ambulance.
The Idaho State Police was assisted by the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office and Idaho Falls Fire Department.
The crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.