Idaho State Police is investigating a multi-vehicle crash on eastbound SH33 at milepost 118, East of Newdale. At this time there is complete lane blockage in both directions. More information will be released when it becomes available.
ISP responds to multi-vehicle crash on state Highway 33, east of Newdale
- Idaho State Police news release
-
-
- 0
News Trending Today
-
Federal Courthouse in Pocatello Closes after positive case
-
Recently confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ada County indicate likely connection to Blaine County
-
Two cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Bannock County
-
Zombies and Cain’s dark 50: Court documents offer a look at what those close to Lori Vallow have to say
-
State Board of Education orders 'soft closure' of all classroom facilities through April 20
-
Woman arrested in connection to death of West Yellowstone boy
-
Owners of dog killed in trap recommend caution
-
Stay home
-
One killed, two hospitalized in crash south of Idaho Falls
-
Pocatello man charged in connection with fatal hit-and-run