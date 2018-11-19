MERIDIAN — An Idaho State Police trooper on Monday afternoon fatally shot a suspect who had evaded a traffic stop in Meridian, according to state police.
Police have not identified the suspect.
It was the second fatal shooting involving an Idaho State Police trooper this month. On Nov. 2 a trooper, who has not been identified, killed 35-year-old Jesse Jesus Quinton in Idaho Falls.
In Monday's incident a state trooper tried to make a traffic stop near the intersection of Meridian Road and West Waltman Lane at about 3:30 p.m. The driver fled, and the trooper pursued him to the end of Waltman, a dead-end street, according to ISP.
At the end of Waltman, the suspect and trooper got into a physical altercation, which ended when the trooper discharged his duty weapon, according to ISP. Although the trooper attempted to perform lifesaving measures, the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.
The shooting is under investigation by the Critical Incident Task Force, led by the Boise Police Department.
The incident was the 13th officer-involved fatal shootings in Idaho this year. The Idaho Statesman reported after the Idaho Falls shooting that there had been 12 officer-involved fatal shootings in the state, a record since 2000 according to statistics gathered by the Statesman.
In the Idaho Falls incident earlier this month, the trooper was attempting to arrest Quinton during a traffic stop near the intersection of Northgate Mile and Lomax Street at about 11:42 p.m.
An Idaho State Police news release said Quinton fled on foot, followed by the trooper. The two got into a physical confrontation that ended with the trooper shooting Quinton. Quinton was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
No further information has been released since the Nov. 2 shooting in Idaho Falls.
The Post Register contributed to this report.