The Idaho Falls Rescue Mission serves as a local homeless shelter and recovery program for men struggling to find help.

Five years ago, Charles Hale walked down Park Avenue, having finally mustered the courage to seek help out of homelessness.

Hale looked up and saw the Idaho Falls Rescue Mission sign. His heart beating uncontrollably. His shame hanging over his head. He couldn't carry the burden of addiction any longer.


Charles Hale, the director of operations for the Idaho Falls Rescue Mission, shares his struggle with homelessness, addiction and grief.

