Dick Dyer is a city engineer and engineering consultant for several small towns in Idaho that can't afford a full-time staff engineer. This summer, Dyer is putting the finishing touches on a $3.1 million wastewater treatment project in Inkom — population 887.
The project has taken about seven years, although studies on wastewater facility upgrades began before that. Dyer said it was one of the most challenging projects in his four-decade engineering career.
"My hair is grayer now than when we started, but we made it," Dyer said.
The challenge for Dyer and the city of Inkom was an aging wastewater treatment facility that for many years violated its National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit, a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency requirement for sewage plants that discharge into a body of water.
Inkom's wastewater runoff was polluting the Portneuf River. It's one of many small Idaho cities that have been failing to meet EPA guidelines.
A 2019 study by the Idaho Conservation League, an environmental advocacy group, found that 76 percent of the state’s wastewater plants were issued EPA permit violations between 2016 and 2018. All of the sewage plants in the top 10 for violations serve towns and cities with fewer than 2,000 residents.
Austin Walkins, the Idaho Conservation League’s senior conservation associate, told the Post Register last month the report attempts to show “the state is struggling, and we need to do some work to bring folks into compliance."
Two of the top three violators were eastern Idaho cities: Inkom was first and Driggs — population 1,805 — was third.
Inkom had 161 violations from 2016 to 2018. The small city accounted for 9 percent of the state's total violations.
Driggs had 116 violations.
Why are these sewage plants failing at an "abysmal" rate, as the Idaho Conservation League report states? Much needed upgrades that would bring facilities into compliance are expensive.
"We all want to protect the environment," Dyer said. "But we balance that, too, against cost and practicality."
In Driggs, a $10 million wastewater facility is discharging ammonia — a compound of nitrogen and hydrogen, which at high concentrations, is harmful to aquatic life — well above EPA’s permit limit for that particular pollutant. The treated water is discharged into a creek that feeds the Teton River.
According to quarterly EPA data, the plant discharged ammonia at more than 2,000 percent of permitted limits several times over the last three years.
The facility’s method for removing ammonia did not respond to cold weather, causing high levels of the pollutant since the plant opened in 2013, according to Driggs' Mayor Hyrum Johnson.
While Driggs searches for a solution to the ammonia problem, it has agreed to a consent order with the EPA. The federal agency will stop issuing fines to the city of Driggs for two years. The consent order expires in April.
Upgrading the facility to comply with EPA permit standards could cost $1 million, Johnson told the Post Register last month.
“The difficulty is in the cost of compliance,” Johnson said. “For smaller communities, the cost alone can be a real impediment.”
In Inkom, the city-operated wastewater facility — built about 50 years ago and last upgraded 37 years ago — was, until recently, discharging treated wastewater into the Portneuf River. The sewage waste, treated in aerated lagoons, had excess amounts of phosphorous and nitrogen, by EPA standards.
According to the United States Geological Survey, phosphorus is a common constituent in organic sewage waste. But, when there is too much phosphorus in water runoff to rivers and lakes, plant life experiences explosive growth, which in turn, depletes oxygen levels for aquatic animals.
Excess phosphorus is a big problem in the Snake River, of which the Portneuf River is a tributary, according to Mark MacIntyre, a public affairs specialist with the EPA's Region 10 office in Seattle.
"Because of phosphorus's role in causing explosive aquatic growth ... any extra level of phosphorus that's being introduced is a problem," MacIntyre said.
In 2012, the EPA fined Inkom more than $83 per house connection, or about $28,000, for its failure to comply with permit regulations. City officials agreed to a consent order with the federal agency, whereby Inkom would find a solution to the river pollution and the EPA would halt further fines.
Inkom's lagoons were well beyond their 20-year lifespan, and weren't adequately removing oxygen-depleting pollutants.
As the facility aged, EPA regulations became more strict, Dyer said. The wastewater facility couldn't keep up.
"The facility, at the time, was just not capable of meeting those (requirements)," Dyer said. "To me, it looks like the EPA is saying one way to clean up the river is to go after the cities that discharge into the river. It's like low-hanging fruit."
MacIntyre, a longtime EPA employee, said scientific research and new technology has provided the EPA with advanced knowledge of pollutants' effects on water. The agency has a better understanding of how dissolved oxygen affects aquatic life. Thanks to new technology, it can detect pollutants that used to be undetectable.
"In the 27 years that I've been here, I have seen the science evolve on what constitutes harm to water," he said. "The enforcement, we take really seriously because we know everybody needs clean water."
With potential EPA fines hanging over the city, Inkom officials took a facility upgrade proposal to the citizens. In November 2012, Inkom citizens voted for a bond that would fund the project through a federal loan and grant.
"Inkom is quite a small community, and large improvements and projects are very challenging for them financially," Dyer said. "It's hard when you approach citizens about having to adjust user rates to be able to meet new requirements and build the facilities that are necessary to do that."
Inkom considered several possibilities for upgrades, balancing cost and risk. One possibility was a mechanical treatment plant, which would have cost up to $10 million, Dyer said.
The city decided on a project that ultimately cost just over $3 million. The project involved improving existing lagoons, building a new winter storage pond to retain runoff and installing a land application system, through which the treated wastewater would irrigate farmland.
Rather than discharging into the river, runoff remains in the winter storage pond — which can hold 15.7 million gallons of water — from November through April. Then, the treated water is used to irrigate city-owned farmland, where animal feed crops are grown.
According to an Idaho Department of Environmental Quality study, recycled irrigation water provides beneficial nutrients to crops. The same thing that makes phosphorous harmful to rivers — that it can cause explosive plant growth — makes it beneficial for farmland when properly administered.
The new wastewater facility project is nearing completion. The last hurdle is a successful seepage test, administered by the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality.
The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality assumed in 2017 the role of administering water quality discharge permits within the state. Unlike Driggs, which is still regulated by the EPA due to an ongoing consent order, Inkom's facility is now regulated by the state agency.
The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality approved plans for the Inkom project in 2018.
"The whole name of the game is reasonable balance, what we can afford, what's practical," Dyer said. "When all is said and done, we put the right facility in Inkom. I believe that was a correct and proper balance."
In December, the sewage plant stopped discharging into the Portneuf River.
But the new facility isn't a permanent fix. It has a 20-year lifespan.
"It would be anticipated to serve (Inkom's) needs until 2039, at which time somebody needs to reevaluate," Dyer said. "Then, the process repeats itself."