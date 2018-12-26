Ok, I didn’t get that $10,000 road bike, $4,000 mountain bike or $500 set of camming devices for rock climbing this Christmas, but I did get a nice sweater and some awesome snacks. Better than any of that, some of my kids and friends came home for Christmas.
Not that I really needed any expensive toys. I think the best ways to improve in most outdoor activities is to practice, practice and have fun.
The saying goes, “don’t buy upgrades, ride (or climb or hike or run) upgrades.” Meaning, the best way to get better at your activity is to improve your ability instead of getting the most expensive gear.
Whenever I tell myself that I really could use a new pair of fancy shoes, I remind myself that even the most common, low-end shoes today are better than the shoes people used a couple dozen years ago — and I still can’t climb as well as most of the Stonemasters back then.
My point is that my biggest gains in skill and ability will not come from the gear that I use, but in the mind and body instead. That will be improved by doing. That said, there is sort of a minimum level of quality with cycling gear. But gear is not as important with other activities. I will admit that lightweight backpacking gear becomes more important the older I get.
So as the new year begins, it’s common to set goals (and ignore them after a few weeks).
I’m often asked how can I get better at (climbing, cycling, hiking, skiing, etc.)? The short answer is to do it more. I find that I maintain or improve very slowly if I do an activity once a week. If I do it twice a week, I see steady progress. If I do it much more than that, I run the risk of injury and burn out.
Another boost in ability can often be seen by taking a class. Learning from someone who has made all the mistakes and knows the tricks of the trade is a great shortcut. You can learn what equipment is essential and what is just a waste of money. A mentor can point you in the right direction with technique, skills and even helpful exercise routines.
Now that we live in the age of the internet, YouTube videos seem to teach almost any skill needed to get by in life, but one-on-one, face-to-face learning is still better.
Get that instruction from skilled friends, clubs and even businesses.
Hands-on outings can’t be beat and are also just plain fun to join in.
I learned many rock climbing skills from friends and colleagues at the Idaho Alpine Club. I learned cycling from friends on local group rides. I learned backpacking and mountaineering/peak bagging from talented friends starting at a young age.
I’m also a firm believer in how-to books, guidebooks and magazines on favorite activities. It keeps the stoke going.
It’s also important to learn what exercise routines make the biggest difference in your activity of choice and be consistent in doing them. I find I stay motivated to keep active when I want to improve or have specific goals to work toward.
So here’s a challenge: In 2019, push your envelope of outdoor skills and seek ways to improve by signing up for events, classes or new activities. Then dive in and enjoy getting out of your comfort zone.