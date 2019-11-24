Q. This is embarrassing, but soon I will have a judgment against me for the amount of damages I caused in an automobile accident not covered by my auto insurance policy. I am worried about losing the family home. Its value increased dramatically over the past two years. Chances are that the plaintiff will go after our equity in the house. My family needs a place to live. Can I protect my family’s home?
A. Judgments become a lien on real property you own when the judgment, or an abstract of the judgment, is recorded in the county where the property is located. That lien generally attaches to all real property in the county that you own when the judgment is recorded, as well as to all real property you acquire after it is recorded as long as the judgment lien is still enforceable.
But personal injury judgment liens are not enforceable against real property to the extent that it is “exempt from execution,” and the most important exemption for homeowners is the homestead exemption.
A homestead exemption applies automatically to property you own and occupy as a principal residence. Both conditions, ownership and occupancy, must be satisfied before the homestead becomes automatic. So, if you owned and occupied the home as a principal residence prior to the recording of the judgment, you have a homestead and can claim a homestead exemption.
If you own but don’t yet occupy the home, you can file a declaration of homestead to protect it until you begin to occupy it. You can only have one homestead at a time, however.
The homestead exemption is not unlimited. The exemption is actually as to the value of the home up to, but not exceeding, $100,000. So, if your home is free and clear and it is worth more than a hundred thousand dollars, the judgment lien attaches to the value of the homestead property in excess of the homestead exemption amount.
In that case the creditor could force a sheriff’s sale of the home. You would get the first $100,000 of sale proceeds and the balance of the sale proceeds (up to the amount of the judgment) would go to the creditor. You would get any additional proceeds, if any.
The homestead exemption also protects the proceeds of a voluntary sale of the home for a period of one year from the date of the sale as long as the proceeds are being segregated and held in good faith to acquire a new homestead.
The general homestead law seems simple, but the advice of an attorney might be critical to avoid making a mistake that could cause you to lose the homestead exemption.