Q: My wife and I have been married 15 years and have three children. We’ve built up a reasonable amount of assets. I obviously want to take care of her at my death. I understand the typical will would leave everything to her then make provisions for our children of she predeceases me. If she did survive me, however, I have some concerns. She’s not good at handling money and I think would be susceptible to pressures from a new husband or others that might come into her life. How can I take care of her while still protecting my children from possible bad decisions by my wife?
A: Failure to address the situation you mentioned is a frequent oversight in estate planning. If you leave everything to your wife, she has no limitation on what she does with the assets.
Fortunately, there is a good way to provide for your wife while protecting your children’s ultimate inheritance. By creating a testamentary trust in your will (or living trust) you can provide that at your death your assets are available for the needs of your wife and your children, but that she does not own them.
At her death, the assets will go the way you have directed, presumably to your children. She has no right to give these assets to a new husband or anyone else.
Additionally, since she does not own the trust assets, they are not subject to claims of her creditors.
She can be the trustee of the trust but if you have concerns about her management abilities or being subject to undue influence, you might want to consider a neutral trustee, perhaps jointly with her. It’s important to provide alternate trustees in case the named trustees die or otherwise cannot serve.
Note this only impacts your assets. She could still give her assets to anyone she should choose. However, if the two of you conclude you want to protect all of the assets for your children, you can enter into a contract where you both agree that the assets accumulated during your marriage will ultimately be distributed to your children to the extent not needed for the survivor’s support and the support of the children during the survivor’s lifetime.