Q: I am new to hunting in Idaho and would like to plan a deer hunt on Idaho public land. What do I need to know to avoid trespassing on private land while hunting on public land?
A: In Idaho, there is an abundance of land available to the public for hunting and other outdoor activities, however, one of the difficulties an individual may face is navigating private and public lands in order to avoid trespassing on private land. Two of the conflicts that can arise concerning trespass are first, the definition of trespassing and second, the proper marking of private land.
Idaho Code states that trespassing is “entering” or “remaining” on privately-owned land. The term “remaining” involves little ambiguity as it means that a trespasser is one who, after being informed of trespass, continues to remain on the property. However, “entering” is simply being present on the private property regardless of warning so long as it can be reasonably assumed that the trespasser should have known they had crossed onto private land.
In July 2018, the Idaho trespassing statute was revised. One of the difficulties in navigating public and private lands often arises from the requirements for marking private land under the revised trespassing statute. Under the former statute, private landowners were required to post no trespassing signs every 660 feet so as to properly notify individuals of the change from public to private land. Under Idaho’s new statute — found in Idaho Code § 18-7008 — a landowner is required to post conspicuous “no trespassing” signs or bright orange or fluorescent paint at all property corners and boundaries where the property intersects navigable streams, roads, gates and rights-of-way entering the land, and post in a manner that a reasonable person would be put on notice that it is private land.
This change in the statute for trespass means that it may be more difficult for an individual to discern whether a section of land is public or private — particularly when the section of land is hundreds of acres or more. The language of the new statute places increased responsibility on individuals to be alert and aware of public and private land ownership and their respective boundaries. Consequently, it is critical for those individuals planning to go out on public land to, at the very least, research the area they plan to be in ahead of an outing. Perhaps the ideal course of action to take in order to avoid such a misunderstanding would be to utilize a GPS as the most accurate record of property lines.