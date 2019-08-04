Q. My wife and I are looking for a first home to buy. Besides the challenge of the current “sellers’ market,” we are daunted by the legal things we should be looking for to make sure we are getting a good deal. What things should we non-lawyers pay attention to that aren’t obvious?
A. Buying a first home can be an eye-opening experience. Here are a few things to make sure that you are protected from.
If the home is new construction or has had a significant remodel within the last 90 days, make sure that the general and all subcontractors and material suppliers have been paid in full. The best way to do that is for all these people to supply lien waivers before closing. Otherwise, you could end up paying them on top of paying your seller.
Make sure you are getting good title to the home. The deed should be a warranty deed or its equivalent, not a “quitclaim” deed. You should also get title insurance. When the title company prepares the “commitment for title insurance,” review all of the exceptions to make sure that there are no liens or exceptions that don’t sound right. Make sure that the person selling you the house really is the owner. (If you are getting a mortgage, the lender will also be looking out for those things, but don’t rely on them to do your job for you.)
Most homes in subdivisions are subject to restrictive covenants, binding rules that govern the subdivision as a whole. Some of those restrictive covenants require a homeowner’s association. You also need to review those documents carefully. They are available from the title company or from the developer. These rules govern the placement and size of your home, whether there are homeowners’ association dues, and even where you can (or can’t) park a recreational vehicle.
Finally, although you may not have much choice in the content of your mortgage documents, you should read those carefully. Some common but novel questions to new home buyers are: Does the deed of trust prohibit you from later selling the home and having your buyer assume the loan? (Look for a “due on sale” clause.) Can you prepay the loan or refinance without penalty?
If you have any questions or concerns, or doubt your ability to handle the transaction, consult a competent real estate attorney. Ask lots of questions and listen to the answers. Remember, you are the one who will be paying for what you get, and you are the one who will have to live with it. Make sure your questions are answered to your satisfaction, and that you get the help you need.