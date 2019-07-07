Q: My son was sued and just got served with a “Complaint” and a “Summons.” He doesn’t think it’s a big deal because the case is ridiculous and he has decided not to do anything about it. Is that a good idea?
A: In a word — no. Doing nothing after being served with a complaint and summons can have some disastrous effects that are extremely difficult to unwind. Once a defendant is served with process (the complaint and summons), the defendant only has 21 days to respond. If a defendant does not respond within that time frame, two things can happen that will affect the defendant.
First, if the plaintiff can show that the nonresponsive defendant was actually served at least 21 days prior, the court is required to enter default against that defendant. The main consequence of default is that the defaulted defendant is no longer entitled to notice of any subsequent proceedings, which makes further participation difficult.
Second, the plaintiff can also seek a default judgment against the defaulted defendant. Some of the requirements for the entry of a default judgment include: a showing of how the amount due (if any) was computed; a basis on which to find that the defendant is not a minor or otherwise legally incompetent; and (if the court requires a hearing) provide notice to the defendant of the last hearing before default judgment is entered.
A default judgment hearing (if one occurs) is the defaulted defendant’s last chance to contest the proceedings. If the defendant fails to do so, the court will — upon a proper showing by the plaintiff — enter default judgment against the defendant, granting the plaintiff everything sought and it can also include the attorney fees incurred by plaintiff to obtain the default judgment. Once entered, the default judgment is just like any other judgment, and the plaintiff can enforce it and work to collect on the amounts due by means of garnishing wages or seizing and selling the defendant’s assets.
At such a late date, a defendant may want to unwind the whole judgment because it is wrong for some reason. However, being incorrect is not enough for a court to rescind a judgment; the judgment must be the result of excusable neglect or surprise, countermanded by newly discovered evidence that could not have been found sooner, the result of fraud, void, already paid, or some other reason that justifies relief. This is not an easy task and is rarely granted.
For these reasons, it is critical to address a complaint when it is served, rather than trying to fix the problems caused by a default judgment. An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.