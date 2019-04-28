Q: In a recent column regarding Medicaid, Alan Wasserman indicated the income requirement for long-term care Medicaid can be met through a “Miller” trust. Please explain what a “Miller” trust is and how it works?
A: As previously noted, there are three requirements to qualify for Medicaid payment of a person’s long-term care. There must be a need for the care, countable assets must be within the $2,000 Medicaid resource limit at the beginning of each month, and monthly income must be within the $2,250 (for 2018) Medicaid income limit.
Medicaid uses three ways to count a person’s income. The first counts all income received in the name of the applicant (the “name-on-the-check” rule). If the applicant’s gross income (income before deductions or withholdings) is less than the income limit, then the applicant meets the income requirement.
If a married applicant’s income is above the limit, then the “community property method” looks at half of the couple’s combined incomes. If it is less than the income limit, then again the income requirement is met.
If an applicant’s income is above the income limit and the applicant either is unmarried or half of the couple’s combined incomes is more than the limit, then a “Miller” trust can always be used to meet the income requirement.
A trust is a legal tool that provides for holding and managing property according to rules provided in the trust. The person managing the trust is its trustee, and the person for whose benefit the trust exists is its beneficiary.
“Miller” trusts (or “income trusts”) are very specialized trusts. They do not shelter or otherwise prevent a person’s assets from being counted toward Medicaid’s $2,000 resource limit. Rather, “Miller” trusts are used exclusively to meet Medicaid’s income requirement when the name on the check rule and community property method don’t work.
Here’s how: the Medicaid applicant or someone acting on his behalf (power of attorney or conservator) signs a trust agreement. Usually a spouse or other relative is named as trustee. The Medicaid applicant is the beneficiary. The trustee then opens a checking account for the trust, and enough of the Medicaid applicant’s income is deposited into the trust each month so that the portion of his income not deposited into the trust is under the Medicaid income limit.
Doing so allows the Medicaid program to proceed on the fiction that the applicant’s income is now under the limit. But once eligibility is established, Medicaid requires essentially all of the person’s income (including the amount deposited into the trust) to be paid toward the cost of the person’s long-term care. Nothing, then, is left to accumulate in the trust, which serves as just a pass-through device (but if any funds remain in the account at death they must be paid to Medicaid).