Q: I am considering buying a piece of real estate. The seller wants to give me a quitclaim deed, but I’ve been told to insist on a grant deed or a warranty deed. What are the differences between these kinds of deeds and why does it matter what kind of deed I receive?
A: The type and content of the deed you receive can have significant consequences. The key difference between one type of deed and another is the warranties of title, or lack thereof, that are included in the deed.
A quitclaim deed carries no warranties of title at all. If your seller gives you a quitclaim deed, they are simply releasing (or quitclaiming) to you whatever interest, if any, they may have in the property. Obviously, sellers, who want to give as few warranties as possible, favor a quitclaim deed.
A grant deed carries specific statutory implied warranties of title based on the use of the word “grant”. In essence, when your seller uses the word “grant” in their deed to you, they are warranting that they have not conveyed the same title to anyone else and that the property is free from encumbrances made or incurred by the seller. The implied warranties in a grant deed can be limited by the express language of the deed. For example, if your seller previously granted an easement over the property to a neighbor and your seller wants to give you a grant deed, your seller should state in the deed that the conveyance to you is subject to the easement previously granted to the neighbor.
A warranty deed typically uses the word “grant” and therefore includes the same statutory implied warranties of a grant deed. In addition, a warranty deed typically includes express covenants against all title defects, both those created by the seller and those created by all prior owners of the property. As with implied warranties of title, express warranties can also be limited by the express language of the deed. For example, title warranties can be made subject to “all matters of record,” meaning all documents that have been recorded in the county recorder’s office.
Ultimately, the type and content of your deed is a matter of negotiation between you and your seller. After you purchase the property, if a title problem arises you will be vitally interested in what kind of deed you received, whether the deed contained any warranties of title, and whether the warranties you received were limited in any way by the express language of the deed. Whether you have a claim against the seller or not will depend on the type and content of your deed.