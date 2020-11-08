Q: I anticipate getting married in June. Should I get a prenuptial agreement?
A: I strongly recommend an antenuptial (prenuptial) agreement for anyone having property at the time of their marriage or who anticipates a significant inheritance.
Having the antenuptial agreement does not in any way suggest that you distrust the spouse. It is instead a way to avoid substantial loss of property and legal fees in case of divorce and to distribute your assets at death in the manner you choose.
I find an antenuptial agreement is also helpful to the success of the marriage. It reduces doubt as to the motives of the new spouse, especially if one person has substantially more assets than the other. Additionally, it helps reduce such doubts that might exist in children or other family members.
Without the agreement, the surviving spouse has certain rights in property at the death of the spouse. With the antenuptial agreement, a person has the right to choose what to provide for the spouse.
When young people marry, they normally feel they have no need for a prenuptial agreement because they have no property. Although this often is the case, it is important to consider whether a person anticipates a substantial inheritance. If so, the antenuptial agreement should be entered into to assure that an inheritance doesn’t become at risk if, after it's received, marital difficulties arise.
In order to reduce the risk of challenges, each spouse should have a separate attorney for consultation and review of the documents. Additionally, there should be a separate document disclosing the assets each of the parties has at the time of marriage.
It is possible to have a “post-nuptial agreement” which is a similar agreement signed after the marriage. However, this is harder to enforce because the marriage itself is deemed part of the legal consideration for a prenuptial agreement.
Even if a person conscientiously keeps separate property (that which is owned before marriage, inherited, or gifted) segregated from community property, Idaho law can cause problems because it provides that the earnings from separate property are community property. Therefore, separate property earnings retained in an investment can change all or part of the separate property into community property. A good antenuptial agreement can eliminate this problem.