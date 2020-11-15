Q: I’m in prison. I filed my federal taxes about five months ago, and I still don’t have my refund. How long does this process take? Will they send the refund to me by check to my address? They will send it, right? Let me know if I’m barking up the wrong tree.
A: This has been a crazy year for a lot of reasons, and taxes have been no different. Because of the coronavirus pandemic the government extended the normal April 15 tax filing deadline until July 15. Other adjustments have also been made. Many people, including many employees of the IRS, have been working from home, and that has seriously delayed much of the normal tax process.
So, first of all, you apparently filed your individual tax return on time. It was due July 15, and based on your letter, you probably filed your return by the first of June.
If you filed your return by paper (not electronically), it is not surprising that you haven’t received your refund yet. The delay in processing your tax return is, unfortunately, pretty much the norm. Many Americans filed their taxes between April 15 and the July 15 extended deadline this year. With the pandemic-related work slow downs, the IRS’s ability to process tax returns at its normal speed has been seriously affected. Many people who are in your situation are just starting to receive their refunds.
If you have access to a computer, you can check on your refund at irs.gov. You will need your Social Security number, your filing status (that is, “married,” “single,” etc.), and your expected refund amount.
Unless you made arrangements for a direct deposit of your refund, your refund will come by check mailed regular mail to the address listed on your return.
There is a little good news in all of this, and that is that you may be eligible for interest on your tax refund this year. If you are eligible, this payment will probably come separately from your refund in the same manner you received your refund. A notation on the check (“INT Amount”) will let you know that this is an interest payment on your tax refund. The interest rate was 5%, compounded daily, for the period from April 15th through June 30th, and 3%, compounded daily, from July 1st through September 30th.
But with the good news comes a little bad news — that interest payment is taxable income, and must be reported on your 2020 federal income tax return due next year.