Q: I have substantial money in an IRA. Since I am over 70½, I have to take annual required minimum distributions (RMD) from the IRA which are taxable. I contribute a substantial amount of money to my church and other charities, but because of the new tax law, I don’t have quite enough to itemize deductions. Is there any way I can get a tax break in my situation?
A: As you are aware, traditional IRA (not ROTH) distributions that you receive are subject to income tax at ordinary tax rates (not capital gains). Through 2019 the law has required that distributions from a traditional IRA must begin no later than April 1 of the calendar year following the year in which the owner reaches the age of 70½. The amount of the RMD is based on a formula involving the life expectancy of the individual. Under a recently passed law these rules have been modified starting in 2020, including a change in the RMD age to 72.
A special provision of the Internal Revenue Code (IRC §401(d)(8)) provides that if you are subject to required minimum distributions, charitable distributions directly from the IRA to tax exempt charities up the amount of $100,000 count as part of the RMD and therefore are not taxable to the individual. You cannot deduct these contributions as itemized deductions, but you still get the full standard deduction.
This in essence allows you to get the deduction for your contributions handled in this manner because those amounts are not included in your taxable income. Even though you cannot deduct them as itemized deductions, you still receive the standard deduction. This in essence amounts to a double deduction if you take the standard deduction.
Most IRA custodians are glad to work with you to make these distributions. You simply provide them with a listing of the charities and their addresses with the amount to be distributed to each.
Contributions to a church are typically handled on a weekly or monthly basis but most churches would allow you to direct the IRA custodian to make the distribution to the church in a lump sum (it’s the church’s money at that point), with the agreement with the church that distributions from that sum could be spread out to the regular church budget on a weekly or monthly basis.
Proceeding in this fashion gives you a tax break without any negative consequences. Because you are saving taxes, it also allows you to consider increasing the amount of contributions to charities, which are suffering because of the fact that the new high standard deduction can remove the incentive of some people to contribute to charities since it gives them no tax break.