Q: It has been my understanding that the purpose of having a will is to avoid probate court. Now a relative of mine in Utah tells me that’s not true, that one must still go through Probate Court, and that that can take a year or more. Perhaps the law is different in each and every state. What is the law here in Idaho?
A: It is a common misconception that having a will avoids probate. That is not the case in Idaho or any other state. A will is not effective until the probate court (Magistrates Court in Idaho) determines its validity. Wills can be invalid if not properly executed, executed under duress or if the person does not have the necessary legal mental capacity.
Fortunately, in Idaho we have an exceptionally efficient probate law which allows flexibility in handling of probates at a reasonable cost. In most cases, there is not even the necessity for any personal appearances in court.
Under Idaho law a probate can be initiated but not carried through to a formal conclusion, allowing the assets to be transferred to the legal heirs quickly. However, in doing so, you lose certain protections that would be obtained by formally closing the estate.
The length of time for a probate varies depending upon the complexity of the situation and the degree of protection you wish to receive. Obviously, if there is any controversy as to the will’s validity or interpretation, or administration of the estate, it can run into a significant length of time. However, if you choose not to receive the protections from creditors or other possible heirs that a full probate would provide, the personal representative (present term for executor) has the authority to distribute the assets immediately upon his or her appointment.
To avoid probate, you can use a “Living Trust” as an alternative. With a living trust, all of your assets are transferred into a trust while you are alive. You can be trustee of the trust. Any dealing with the assets during your lifetime must be in your capacity as trustee of the trust which can sometimes be quite burdensome.
The trust document then provides how the assets are distributed at death and who becomes the trustee at that point. A “pour over” will provides that any assets not in the trust’s name will be distributed pursuant to a probate to the trust and distributed under the trust’s terms.
If all of the assets are in the trust’s name, the living trust can avoid a probate, but I find that the inconvenience of a living trust is generally not worth it, especially since Idaho has an exceptional probate law. Some states have bad probate law, however, in which case living trusts are recommended.