Q: I posted a “Beware of Dog” sign at the front gate to my property because I have a dog that spends the majority of time outside in the yard. Would I be liable if my dog bit someone who came onto my property?
A: The answer to this question depends largely on your dog’s behavioral tendencies and your knowledge of those tendencies. The general rule in Idaho pertaining to dogs, and other domestic animals, is that the owner is not liable so long as the animal is rightfully in a place it may be when the injury occurs. However, there is one exception to this rule. An owner is liable regardless of a dog’s location if the dog has vicious tendencies and the owner knew of those tendencies.
For example, if you are aware of your dog previously biting someone, you will likely still be liable even though you have posted a “Beware of Dog” sign. Although you may have acted reasonably in confining your dog to your own property and posting a warning sign , it does not matter because negligence is not an element of an injured person’s claim for damages resulting from a dog bite. An owner is essentially held strictly liable if he or she knows of the dog’s “vicious tendencies.”
While you will likely be liable for injuries sustained from your dog biting someone when you knew of a previous bite, an injured person’s damages may be offset according to his or her comparative fault. This means a court will typically look at whether the injured person acted negligently by startling, teasing, taunting or otherwise provoking the dog in a way that could be the cause of the dog bite. Based on a recent Idaho Supreme Court decision, however, comparing the fault of the owner with that of the injured person is not always an option. Comparative fault does not apply when a local ordinance provides for its own separate cause of action and sets forth express defenses. Consequently, it is important to become familiar with the local ordinances regarding dog bites in your city and county.
In sum, if you are not aware of your dog ever biting someone previously, you will probably not be liable for injury sustained from your dog biting someone on your own property. Conversely, if you are aware of your dog previously biting someone, you will likely be liable, with a potential for an offset of damages depending on whether the injured person’s actions make him or her also at fault. If your dog does bite someone, you should contact an attorney for additional legal advice with respect to the specific facts of your situation.