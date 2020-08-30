Q. My father just died and I was named in his will as personal representative for his estate. I was told that we need a probate, but I haven’t a clue what that is. What is probate?
A. Probate is a court process that authorizes and oversees, when necessary, the satisfaction of legal obligations including any taxes, and orderly transfer of a deceased person’s estate to those entitled to receive it upon his death. Under Idaho law, probate is flexible and adaptable to the needs of the estate. Usually, the court is involved only during the “opening” of the estate and at its “closing,” although it can be called on to resolve conflicts during the “administration” of the estate.
During the opening phase of an estate, the court will determine whether the decedent left a will and, if necessary, determine which will is the decedent’s “last will.” It will also determine who should be the authorized administrator of the estate, usually called a personal representative. This proceeding can be informal, if the situation is clear and is likely to be undisputed, or can be a more formal proceeding if the situation is less clear or needs to have a level of finality from the beginning.
During the administration of the estate, and usually without court intervention, the personal representative gathers and arranges for the protection of estate assets, determines what debts and tax obligations the decedent had and how they will be paid, and prepares the estate for final distribution. In a well-managed estate, the personal representative works closely with the heirs to keep them informed of what is happening and tries to build a consensus as to how the estate should ultimately be distributed.
During closing, the valid taxes, debts, and expenses of the estate are paid and the remaining assets are distributed, either by agreement among the heirs or by court order.
In all probate proceedings, the personal representative is responsible to the court for his or her actions, and ultimately should be discharged and released from ongoing responsibility for the estate.
Probate isn’t always necessary, but if the decedent owned real estate or investment assets such as stocks or bonds, it is quite likely that probate will be required. You should contact a lawyer who is familiar with the probate process to determine whether your father’s estate actually requires probate.
The cost of probate can vary greatly, depending on the estate’s needs, but is not a percentage of the estate. In small, uncontested estates the cost can be quite low. If the estate is complex or if there are disputes about the validity of a will, the identification of heirs, or disputes with creditors or how to distribute the assets among heirs, it can get considerably more expensive.