Q: My doctor misdiagnosed me and prescribed the wrong medication, which resulted in a significantly delayed recovery along with other complications. How do I know if I have a case against him for malpractice?
A: Medical malpractice lawsuits are often extremely complex. These complexities stem from several factors, but the primary factor to consider in a malpractice case is that a plaintiff must present testimony of an expert witness who is adequately familiar with what is referred to as “the community standard of care.” The community standard of care — in a nutshell — is the standard of care that you can expect to receive by any competent medical professional (aka, the medical community) who specializes in the applicable field of study within a particular geographic area. Proving that it is more likely than not that a doctor violated the community standard of care is essential to winning a medical malpractice lawsuit in Idaho.
It is important to remember that doctors are neither expected nor required to provide “perfect” or even “average” care to a patient, but rather they must provide the type of care that can be expected within the community. Not every “mistake” by a physician amounts to medical malpractice. The general elements of malpractice are: (1) the existence of a physician-patient relationship, (2) a breach of the community standard of care (a.k.a., medical negligence), (3) injury was caused by the breach of the standard of care, and (4) the specific damages sustained. Because medical procedures and their intricacies often exceed general public knowledge, Idaho law requires testimony of an expert witness in all medical malpractice lawsuits. A jury will not be expected to make an informed decision about issues outside their general knowledge without expert testimony; so without a satisfactory expert, the question of whether malpractice occurred will not get to a jury.
When attempting to locate an expert witness, the expert must satisfy key prerequisites for his or her testimony to be deemed valid and placed before a jury. These prerequisites are set forth in Idaho Code § 6-1013. The expert witness must have expertise in the specific medical field applicable to the case and must understand the standard of care within the geographic area in which the alleged malpractice occurred. If the expert witness does not practice within that area, he or she may become familiar with the community standard by consulting with a local physician who does have knowledge of the standard of care within that specific area. Because malpractice lawsuits are complicated and depend on advanced legal and medical knowledge, it is important that you consult with an attorney regarding the specifics of your situation in order to accurately identify strengths and weaknesses of your case.