Q: I currently live with my husband in a home I purchased before we married. I plan on selling this home and using the proceeds along with savings I accumulated before our marriage to purchase a new home. The home loan and title will be under my name only. Would my husband have any rights to the new home if we were to divorce?
A: You can take certain actions to maintain your home as your “separate property” while married but having only your name on the title is not enough to prevent your husband from gaining some ownership rights in the home.
Under Idaho law separate property is property owned by either spouse before marriage. Property that is inherited or received by gift is also separate property, regardless of marital status at the time the gift or inheritance is received. Any other property acquired during marriage is community property, as to which each spouse owns one half of the property regardless of who paid for it or whose name is on the title.
However, property obtained during a marriage can be maintained separate if you purchase the property entirely with funds that came directly from your separate property. This means that if your new home is paid for entirely with inheritance money or money received from the sale of the home you owned before marriage; the new home will be your separate property.
Nevertheless, your separate property can still convert to community property in a variety of ways. For example, if you deposit some of your inheritance money or money from the sale of your previous home in a joint checking account that includes your husband’s name, both the money in the account, and anything paid for with money from that account, could become community property. Therefore, if you make house payments using money from any account that hasn’t been maintained separate from your husband, at least part of the home could become community property.
One option to prevent your home from becoming community property is creating a marital agreement acknowledging that the home will remain separate property. To hold up under Idaho law, a marital agreement must be written and signed and meet other requirements for execution and acknowledgment. Because property details can be complicated, it is important to consult an attorney who can advise you on your situation.