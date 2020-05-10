Q: My wife and I are in our 80s and have operated a small farm our entire working lives. We could not have done this without our son who has been working hard on the farm since he was a teenager. His compensation has not come close to the value of his work and commitment to the farm. Without his involvement, we would have had to sell the farm many years ago. We have six children and our present will gives our estate equally to all of them. Is there any way we can treat our son fairly while still giving our other children a reasonable inheritance?
A: You are wise to address this problem. If you die with your present will, your son will only get an equal share the estate and will have no right to receive the benefit of his years of hard work. I have seen a number of cases where this exact thing happened. The other children might offer to sell their share of the farm to the farming son but he typically would not have resources to pay for it.
You have the right to do anything in your will you choose. You could therefore simply choose to leave all the farm assets to this son.
Most people in this situation want to still provide something for the other children. For example, you might want to divide heirlooms and other personal items among all the children.
Typically people will want all the children to receive something of monetary value. Because of the limited cash flow in a farm, I have found an effective way to accomplish this is to provide that the assets all go to the farming son but he has an obligation to pay the others a specified amount, or a value determined by appraisal, secured by a mortgage on the farm, with interest if you choose (the law will impute interest as part of the payment if you do not provide for it). The payments can be spread over a long enough period of time that he can economically accomplish this. Alternatively, if the amount is reasonable, he might be able to mortgage the farm for sufficient funds to pay off his siblings.
The best way to handle this would have been for your son to purchase life insurance on your lives to provide a source of funds to pay off his siblings in the amount you specify in your will. In a case like this, a second to die policy is ideal since it is only in effect after both parents are deceased and therefore the premiums are much lower. It may be too late to do this in your case because of insurability issues but others in the same situation would be wise to consider this in conjunction with a will setting forth their desires.